9:30 a.m. — I tackle the (non-work-related) task of calling the Canadian Revenue Agency. I'm being audited because, due to some technicalities after my ex moved out, the CRA apparently thinks he's still living at our home, even though he moved out two-and-half years ago. I have been audited THREE times and it's starting to feel like harassment. I have provided everything they've asked for, plus letters from my lawyer, daycare, boss, neighbours — anyone I can think of — and yet, they continually find reasons to audit me. I call and speak to a CRA guy who is a royal douchecanoe. He says he doesn't know what to tell me, while laughing. I ask to speak to someone above him, and he says he will request a call back for me. I get off the phone and have a little cry.