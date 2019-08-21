5 p.m. — I'll be living at T.'s house for most of the next 10 days, so I want to leave my place in a good state. I wipe down the bathroom and kitchen, do the dishes from yesterday, then pack. I spend time with my cat (don't worry, I'll be checking on him regularly) before heading over for a week with my animal children. Being one of the only people in my circle who is not a teacher, I spend a lot of my summers house-sitting while my friends are off on adventures. It's a little depressing (okay, A LOT depressing), but what can I say? I'm not drawn to spending my career with sticky children. If anyone knows of any 10-month-a-year business jobs, hit me up!