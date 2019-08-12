Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,800 (This includes property taxes. We bought our house in 2016 for $272,000, with a down payment of $49,000. We put in $200 extra every two weeks to pay down the mortgage ahead of schedule.)

Electricity: $75

Heat: $75

Car Insurance: $180 (for both our cars)

Gas: $100 (It goes up to $150 a month in winter when we can't bike.)

Home Insurance: $69

Internet: $66

Phones: $160 (for both our phones)

Xbox Live: $4.99

Spotify: $9.99

Netflix: $13.99 (My mother-in-law uses our account, too.)

Amazon Prime: $0 (We use my brother-in-law's account, and he refuses to let us pay him.)

My Savings: $725 (Split between my TFSA and RRSP. Combined, I have $77,000 saved.)

Husband's Savings: $850 (Split between his TSFA and RRSP. Combined, he has $95,000 saved.)

Husband's Pension: $600 (His employer matches this 100%. Right now his pension is about $180,000.)

Joint Savings: $500 (We each put $250 into to a high-yield savings account for emergencies and big expenses. The balance is currently $28,000.)