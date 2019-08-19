6 a.m. — I toast an English muffin while frying turkey bacon and slicing a tomato from our garden. It's delish and so are its many, many tomato cousins, which will become pasta sauce soon. I eat breakfast while watching Parenthood. This is my quiet time before D. and Babe wake up. Then I get ready. My hair is curly, so I must use a leave-in treatment or I cannot get a comb through it. I also use aloe jelly and Skin Restore Oil from Plant Therapy on my face once or twice a week to help with acne scarring from my teens...heck, my 20s...okay, my 30s as well. I finish with foundation and mascara. I've gotta pick up more foundation on my way home tonight because I'm scraping the bottom of this one.