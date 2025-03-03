Cosmic beings, March 2025 is here, and we’re diving headfirst into one of the wildest months of the year. Eclipse season is upon us, retrogrades are popping oﬀ left and right, and Neptune is leaving Pisces for Aries for the first time in over 150 years. The universe really said, “Let’s keep things interesting.”
We enter the month with Venus retrograde in Aries, challenging us to reimagine what we want from love, friendships, and money. This isn’t about settling or sticking to the status quo. Nah, Venus retrograde is here to shake things up and make us question everything. If relationships or money vibes feel oﬀ, it’s a cosmic sign to recalibrate.
Eclipse season is around the corner, and nothing hidden can stay hidden for long. March 14th brings the full moon total lunar eclipse in Virgo (2:54 a.m. EST, 23° Virgo), a major moment of truth for our mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Virgo’s energy demands clarity and honesty — no more glossing over red flags or ignoring our needs. This eclipse might feel like the universe snatching your rose-colored glasses and handing you a magnifying glass instead. Whatever’s not contributing to your well-being, whether it’s a toxic habit, a draining relationship, or a cluttered home, this eclipse is giving you permission (and a nudge) to either get it together or let it go.
But hold up — just when you thought things couldn’t get more retrograde-y, Mercury shifts retrograde in Aries on March 15th at 7:46 a.m. GMT, adding an extra layer of “wait, what?” to the month. This is not the time for impulsive decisions. Instead, lean into reflection and refinement. Juno, the asteroid of marriage, also begins its retrograde in Sagittarius on March 19th, putting our partnerships under the microscope. Are you really on the same page, or have you been lost in translation?
Aries Season kicks oﬀ on March 20th at 10:01 a.m. GMT, marking the start of the astrological new year. This is the fresh start we’ve been waiting for, even with all the retrograde energy. Aries brings a surge of boldness, confidence, and a little bit of chaos — in the best way. The new moon partial solar eclipse in Aries on March 29th (11:58 a.m. GMT) is our green light to set intentions, make power moves, and start anew.
But wait… there’s more. Neptune enters Aries on March 30th at 12:58 p.m. GMT for the first time since 1875! This is a generational shift that will redefine how we dream, how we heal, and how we pursue our passions. Neptune is the planet of spirituality, creativity, and illusions, and in fiery Aries, it’s giving us a cosmic wake-up call: Stop sleeping on yourself. It’s time to make those dreams real.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, the spotlight is on you this month, but not necessarily in the way you expected. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th hits your sector of health and wellness, making you super aware of any routines (or lack thereof) that need a reset. If you’ve been burning the candle at both ends, the universe is sending you a not-so-subtle reminder to chill. Whether it’s better sleep, healthier habits, or creating boundaries, it’s time to prioritise your well-being.
Mercury retrograde in your sign from March 15th might make communication feel like a hot mess. You could be misunderstood or, worse, accidentally say something you didn’t mean (cue the cringe). Instead of trying to push through, take a step back. Use this time to rethink your goals and make sure they still align with your true desires.
Juno and Vesta retrogrades (taking place on the 19th and 21st, respectively) add layers to your relationship dynamics. If things feel oﬀ with a partner or bestie, don’t brush it under the rug. Address it, but gently. Not everything needs a grand showdown, Aries — sometimes a heartfelt conversation will do.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th is like the universe handing you the mic. Speak your truth, set intentions, and take a bold step forward, even if you’re not sure where it will lead. Your life will radically change for the better these next two years due to the recurring eclipses taking place in your sign. And with Neptune entering your sign on March 30th, get ready to tap into your inner dreamer. Your visions are potent — don’t be afraid to chase them.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this month is asking you to step out of your comfort zone and into your wildest dreams. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th lights up your sector of creativity and romance. If you’ve been holding back from expressing your feelings or talents, it’s time to let go. Whether it’s sharing your art, confessing your love, or just letting yourself have more fun — go for it.
Mercury retrograde in Aries starts March 15th and might bring up subconscious fears. You could find yourself reflecting on old wounds or past relationships. Instead of letting these thoughts spiral, view them as a chance to heal. Journaling, therapy, or even a solo walk in nature could bring the clarity you need during this three-week retrograde.
With Juno retrograde in your wealth sector beginning the 19th, money matters might feel a bit murky. You may need to revisit your budget or rethink a financial commitment. Remember not every opportunity is as golden as it seems — trust your gut and avoid rushed decisions.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th and Neptune’s shift into Aries on March 30th bring fresh energy to your spiritual sector. Meditation, manifestation, and visualisation will be powerful tools for you. The more you tune into your intuition, the more aligned you’ll feel.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th brings a much-needed shake-up to your home and family sector. Whether it’s literally cleaning out your space or setting boundaries with family members, this eclipse is here to help you create a sanctuary that feels good to be in. You don’t have to Marie Kondo your entire life, but a little bit of decluttering can do wonders.
Mercury, your planetary ruler, beginning its retrograde in Aries on March 15th might bring confusion to your social life. If you’ve been unsure about a friendship or feeling out of place in a group setting, take a step back. You don’t need to force connections that don’t feel natural. Use this retrograde to reassess who truly vibes with you.
Juno and Vesta retrogrades (on the 19th and 21st) could stir up old relationship dynamics, both in love and in business. If an ex or a former business partner comes knocking, ask yourself: What lesson is this bringing up for me? Not every door that reopens needs to be walked through.
The month ends with the Aries solar eclipse on March 29th lighting up your friendship and community sector. It’s a prime time to attract your soul tribe, especially with Neptune entering Aries the very next day. The more you express your authentic self, the more likely you are to connect with people who genuinely get you.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, March is here to remind you that your sanctuary is sacred. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th shines a light on your communication sector. If you’ve been avoiding tough conversations, whether with a family member, friend, or even yourself, this is your nudge to speak up. Sometimes the most healing words are the ones you’ve been holding back.
With Mercury retrograde in Aries starting March 15th, you might feel like you’re taking two steps forward and one step back in your career. If work projects stall or miscommunications pop up with colleagues, breathe through it. You’re not losing momentum — you’re gaining clarity on what really matters.
On the 19th and 21st, Juno and Vesta retrogrades may bring up questions about your sense of stability, especially when it comes to your closest relationships. It’s okay if you need a little more alone time to figure out what’s next. Boundaries are your best friend.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th brings a fresh start to your career sector. You might receive a new opportunity or finally feel ready to launch that passion project. Neptune entering Aries on March 30th amplifies this energy, giving you a boost of inspiration and the courage to dream big.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this month is all about finding your inner (and outer) shine. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th activates your money and self-worth sector, encouraging you to clear out any financial or mental clutter. Have you been undervaluing yourself or settling for less than you deserve? It’s time to make adjustments.
Mercury retrograde in Aries on March 15th brings your focus to higher learning, travel, and expansion. You might revisit an old dream of going back to school, exploring a new city, or diving into a spiritual practice. While it’s not the time to book that flight or sign up for a course just yet, you can use this energy to research and plan.
On the 19th and 21st, Juno and Vesta retrogrades ask you to reflect on what truly makes you feel loved and inspired. If a familial or romantic relationship has been draining you, this is your sign to recalibrate. Your energy is too precious to be spent on vibes that aren’t right.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th lights up your adventure sector. Whether it’s a literal journey or an internal shift, you’re ready to expand your horizons. And with Neptune entering Aries the next day, your dreams might feel more vivid and your intuition sharper than ever.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, your season of radical transformation has arrived. The lunar eclipse in your sign on March 14th is a cosmic nudge to shed old skin. Whether it’s a habit, a relationship, or a mindset, if it’s not helping you thrive, it’s time let it go (whether you’re fully ready to or not). This is your permission slip to prioritise yourself unapologetically. You’ll be experiencing several more eclipses in your sign over the course of the next two years, so buckle up and get ready for the ride. The universe is setting you up for a major glow up.
Your planetary ruler Mercury begins its retrograde in Aries on March 15th, and this may bring up shared resources and financial entanglements. You could feel the need to revisit a contract, renegotiate a deal, or reassess your investments. Be strategic and avoid rushing into anything new until the retrograde clears.
Juno and Vesta retrogrades bring a deeper understanding of your partnerships — business, familial, and even with yourself. You may realise that giving too much of yourself without receiving in return is not the move. Practice the art of receiving and being clear about what you really want by boldly asking for it, Virgo. You deserve it.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th brings a fresh start to your intimacy and merging sector. This could look like taking a relationship to the next level, attracting outside resources, or simply feeling more connected to your own depths. Neptune entering Aries the following day asks you to dream bigger, especially when it comes to building true intimacy, wealth, and trust.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this month is a masterclass in relationships. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th lights up your spirituality sector, asking you to connect with your inner world. If you’ve been neglecting self-care or putting everyone else first, it’s time to switch things up. Meditate, journal, or just vibe with your favorite playlist — whatever helps you find your centre.
Mercury retrograde in Aries begins on March 15th and may bring up old relationship dynamics. If an ex slides into your DMs or you find yourself thinking about past connections, ask yourself: What am I supposed to learn from this?
On the 19th and the 21st, Juno and Vesta retrogrades in your communication and money sectors might highlight areas where you’ve been giving too much of your resources (financial and emotional) and not receiving enough. It’s okay to reclaim your energy and set healthy boundaries. In fact, it’s necessary.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th brings fresh energy to your relationship sector. Over the course of the next six months, you could meet someone new, deepen an existing connection, or even realise that being your own soulmate is the move right now. Neptune entering Aries on March 30th amplifies this dreamy vibe, helping you see love through a fresh, more hopeful lens.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, March is giving “out with the old, in with the new” vibes. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th highlights your friendship and community sector. If you’ve been feeling out of alignment with certain social circles, this eclipse might bring the clarity (or closure) you need.
Mercury’s retrograde in Aries begins March 15th, shining a light on your wellness routines. Have you been overworking yourself? Are you prioritising your mental and physical health? Slow down, Scorpio. You’re not a machine, and rest is not a reward — it’s a requirement.
On the 19th and 21st, Juno and Vesta retrogrades bring up themes around shared resources, intimacy, and your own personal needs as you evolve. If money matters or emotional ties feel tangled, take this time to untangle them. Clarity is on the horizon, but you need to do the work first.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th invites a fresh start in your wellness and routine sector. Whether it’s starting a new workout or creating healthier habits, this is the perfect time to glow up from the inside out and imagining yourself in the best shape you’ve ever been in — within the next six months, those visions may become reality. Neptune entering Aries the next day encourages you to infuse your routines with a bit more magic and intuition.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this month is all about finding balance between adventure and stability. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th activates your career sector, bringing to light any mismatches between where you are and where you want to be professionally. If you’ve been settling or stagnating, this is your cosmic cue to aim higher.
Mercury retrograde in Aries on March 15th encourages you to revisit creative projects or re-evaluate romantic connections. You might find yourself craving more passion, more truth, more everything. The good news is, you’re in a prime position to attract what you want — as long as you’re clear about what that is and are able to cultivate patience.
On the 19th and the 21st, Juno and Vesta retrogrades could have you questioning what true commitment looks and feels like. Whether in love, work, or your personal goals, it’s okay to change your mind. Just make sure you’re being honest with yourself and others in the process. You may have an awakening that you’re the main person you’re ready to be loyal to right now.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th highlights your creativity and romance sector. You’re ready for a fresh start, whether it’s a new love, a new passion project, or simply a renewed sense of joy which you’ll continue to feel over the course of the next six months. With Neptune entering Aries on March 30th, you’ll feel an added boost of inspiration and magic — trust it.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, March is here to filter out the vibes that just don’t match your frequency anymore. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th lights up your sector of expansion and adventure. If you’ve been craving a change of scenery — whether through travel, education, or simply a shift in perspective — this eclipse is your green light. But remember, not all opportunities are worth the hustle. Choose wisely.
With Mercury retrograde in Aries starting March 15th, home and family matters might require your attention. You could find yourself revisiting past discussions, sorting through old memories, or even decluttering your space. This is less about making drastic changes and more about creating a sanctuary that supports your growth.
On the 19th and 21st, Juno and Vesta retrogrades ask you to evaluate your relationships — particularly those tied to your foundations. Are you building with people who match your vision, or are you dragging along connections out of loyalty or habit? It’s time to prioritise realness over routine.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th could bring a fresh start to your home life. Whether it’s redecorating, relocating, or reimagining what “home” means to you, this is your moment to create a space that feels authentic and nurturing. When Neptune enters Aries on March 30th, your intuition will be oﬀ the charts — trust it when making decisions about your living situation and your family dynamics.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this month is about finding your voice and using it boldly. The Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th illuminates your sector of depth and intimacy. You might find yourself diving into the deeper layers of your relationships and uncovering truths that shift your perspective. Whether it’s financial ties, emotional bonds, or shared resources, the key is transparency.
Mercury retrograde in Aries on March 15th could bring up past conversations or miscommunications. This is a perfect time to reflect on how you express yourself. Are you speaking up when it matters? Or are you holding back to keep the peace? You don’t need to raise your voice, but you do need to raise your vibration.
On the 19th and 21st, Juno and Vesta retrogrades could make you rethink how you show up in your community and in your career. If a friendship or professional connection consistently feels oﬀ and you’ve repeatedly tried to address it, trust that vibe and take a healthy distance. Not everyone deserves a front-row seat in your life.
At month’s end, the Aries solar eclipse on March 29th takes place in your communication sector, giving you a cosmic megaphone. Whether it’s launching a project, sharing your story, or simply setting boundaries, you have the green light to say what’s on your mind, and you’ll continue to step into main character energy over the course of the next six months. Neptune entering Aries the next day boosts your creative flow, so write, speak, draw, or dance it out. Your voice is your superpower.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, March is giving you main character energy. Pisces Season keeps going strong, helping you magnetically attract the opportunities meant for you in the first two weeks of the month. Then the Virgo lunar eclipse on March 14th lights up your partnership sector, bringing a fresh perspective to your closest connections. If you’ve been second-guessing a relationship, this eclipse might bring the clarity you need. And if you’re single, it could help you release old wounds to make space for something (or someone) new.
Mercury retrograde in Aries on March 15th brings a focus to your money and self-worth. Old financial habits or limiting beliefs might resurface, giving you a chance to rewrite your money story. Budget, manifest abundance, and remember: You are worthy of wealth, both financial and spiritual.
On the 19th and the 21st, Juno and Vesta retrogrades invite you to reevaluate what brings you joy. Whether it’s your job, your hobbies, or your daily routines, this is your opportunity to cut out what feels draining and embrace what feels fulfilling. Protect your peace at all costs.
The Aries solar eclipse on March 29th oﬀers a fresh start in your money and values sector. You might find new streams of income or feel inspired to invest in yourself — whether that’s through education, self-care, or even a mini glow up. And when Neptune enters Aries on March 30th after more than a decade in your sign, you’ll feel even more aligned with your purpose, and you’ll also feel a sense of adventure. Dream big, Pisces. You’re ready for your next chapter.
