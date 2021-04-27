Mango’s Homeware Collection Is Finally Here – & It’s Got Mediterranean Vibes

Taking inspiration from the Mediterranean, the high street fashion brand is branching out into the 'lifestyle' space with an airy, textural collection of soft furnishings. Unlike other homeware trends we've seen since the pandemic began, the collection's primary focus is not comfort or nostalgia – instead, it's all about bringing a bit of escapism and sunshine into your home. Frankly, it's the closest many of us will get to a sunny holiday this year, and we're all for it.
Laura Vila, director of the Mango Home line, said: "Launching this new collection is a natural evolution for Mango, in order to offer our customers a more lifestyle product. The designs are inspired by the Mediterranean and we have used mainly natural and sustainable materials for the first part of the collection, which focuses mainly on textile products."