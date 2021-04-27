Story from Home

Mango’s Homeware Collection Is Finally Here – & It’s Got Mediterranean Vibes

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Photo courtesy of Mango.
Mango homeware has officially entered the chat.

Taking inspiration from the Mediterranean, the high street fashion brand is branching out into the 'lifestyle' space with an airy, textural collection of soft furnishings. Unlike other homeware trends we've seen since the pandemic began, the collection's primary focus is not comfort or nostalgia – instead, it's all about bringing a bit of escapism and sunshine into your home. Frankly, it's the closest many of us will get to a sunny holiday this year, and we're all for it.

Mango
Vichy Cotton Cushion Case
£29.99
Mango
Mango
Fringed Cotton Blanket
£49.99
Mango
Mango
Textured Cotton Cushion Case
£19.99
Mango
Photo courtesy of Mango.
Photo courtesy of Mango.

Laura Vila, director of the Mango Home line, said: "Launching this new collection is a natural evolution for Mango, in order to offer our customers a more lifestyle product. The designs are inspired by the Mediterranean and we have used mainly natural and sustainable materials for the first part of the collection, which focuses mainly on textile products."

The clean and simple collection is dominated by neutral tones like browns, beiges and greys that will fit with any decor style, with occasional touches of brightness from green and blue hues. The collection is far from plain, though, and the tonal palette acts as a jumping-off point into interesting patterns and textures: think bold knitted blankets, fluffy towelled dressing gowns and pared-back gingham cushions.
Mango
Striped Organic Cotton Face Towel
£4.99
Mango
Mango
Waffle Cotton Bedspreads
£89.99
Mango
Mango
Organic Cotton Duvet Cover
£79.99
Mango
Mango
100% Linen Duvet Cover
£89.99
Mango
The brand's focus on fabric-based products like bedlinen, cushions, towels and blankets for its first collection enables it to maintain a commitment to sustainability (products for the kitchen and dining room will be added from autumn/winter 2021). Seventy-five percent of the textiles have sustainable properties, since they have been produced with fabrics such as linen and sustainable cotton or adopt sustainable processes. On top of this, 80% of the items have been produced in countries close to Spain (where Mango is headquartered) and the use of plastic packaging has been reduced in deliveries.
Mango
100% Cotton Hand Towel
£9.99
Mango
Mango
100% Linen Duvet Cover
£89.99
Mango
Mango
Striped Organic Cotton Face Towel
£4.99
Mango
Mango Home is available exclusively from Mango.com and in selected stores across Europe.
