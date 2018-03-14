6 Magical Herbs You Need To Kick Off Spring

The days are getting longer and the spring fever is starting to set in (we promise). But before you fully embrace the frenetic energy that kicks in around the vernal equinox, you probably ought to tackle at least little spring cleaning. Whether you choose to focus your deep cleanse on your wardrobe or personal life, there's a plant with healing, spiritual properties that can fuel your efforts.
While it never hurts to have a sprig of rosemary or a few honeysuckle blossoms in your house, it's especially important to keep plants that are associated with protection, love, and purity handy in the springtime. They'll imbue your living space with a sense of security and the promise of a fresh start. And, if you ask us, those are the exact vibes we're trying to feel as we thaw out after winter.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best plants and herbs to keep in your home and garden to celebrate the vernal equinox. Read on to learn more about their spiritual properties and what makes them perfect for the springtime.