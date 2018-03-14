6 Magical Herbs You Need To Kick Off Spring

While it never hurts to have a sprig of rosemary or a few honeysuckle blossoms in your house, it's especially important to keep plants that are associated with protection, love, and purity handy in the springtime. They'll imbue your living space with a sense of security and the promise of a fresh start. And, if you ask us, those are the exact vibes we're trying to feel as we thaw out after winter.