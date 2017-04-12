Money Diaries is the regular R29 series where we tackle what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. And so we ask all different kinds of women to map out their seven days in money for us.
Now though, Money Diaries is branching out - we’re going to find out exactly what people spend on their holidays!
For this instalment we’re with a 30-year-old woman who is taking a weekend break to Madrid for her boyfriend’s birthday. Annoyingly her boyfriend’s birthday falls at the end of the month, just before payday, which means the possibility of her running out of money and asking him to sub her on his own birthday trip is a very real possibility.
Can she manage to keep costs down without being miserly to her boyfriend who’s been looking forward to this all year?
If you want to do your own Money Diary then email us at moneydiary@refinery29.uk.