Lovehoney’s Black Friday Deals Are Here & There’s Up To 60% Off

The nights are drawing in and the temperature is plummeting. You deserve to treat yourself – some more me-time, if you will. What better way than with an exciting new addition to your sex toy collection? Happily, Lovehoney’s Black Week event is here, with enticing offers of up to 60% off vibrators lube and lingerie . Early access deals start 17th November and the full sale runs until 30th November. The event includes some of Lovehoney’s bestselling toys – many of which are rarely marked down – like those by fan favourites Womanizer, Lovense, Tracey Cox and more. There are also savings to be had on Lovehoney’s own, insanely popular sex toy kits.