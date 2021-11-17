Lovehoney’s Black Friday Deals Are Here & There’s Up To 60% Off

The nights are drawing in and the temperature is plummeting. You deserve to treat yourself – some more me-time, if you will. What better way than with an exciting new addition to your sex toy collection? Happily, Lovehoney’s Black Week event is here, with enticing offers of up to 60% off vibrators, lube and lingerie. Early access deals start 17th November and the full sale runs until 30th November. The event includes some of Lovehoney’s bestselling toys – many of which are rarely marked down – like those by fan favourites Womanizer, Lovense, Tracey Cox and more. There are also savings to be had on Lovehoney’s own, insanely popular sex toy kits.
Advertisement
With deals this good it’s sure to be a sell-out – so plan your wish list now! To get you started, we’ve put together a guide to the Lovehoney early access Black Friday sale, including all the information you need and the very best sex toy deals. Read on to find out the products we're adding to cart ASAP and how to score 20% off the top-reviewed Womanizer Pro40 Clitoral Stimulator or a staggering 40% off the Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit.
What is Lovehoney doing pre-Black Friday?
If you’re keen to start shopping (and saving), you’re in luck – Lovehoney is kicking off Black Friday early this year with an early access Black Week deal. Starting 17th November and running until 23rd November, there will be up to 60% off everything.
What discount is Lovehoney offering on Black Friday?
For Black Friday itself (26th November, if you didn’t know), Lovehoney is taking things up a notch. Offers of up to 60% off will continue across the site, extending to some of Lovehoney's bestsellers. This is when we suggest you aim for the toys you’ve been eyeing up all year – from five-star clitoral stimulators to rabbit vibrators.
Is Lovehoney having a sale on Cyber Monday?
Have unmissable plans on Black Friday? Don’t worry, Lovehoney is extending its deals until just after Cyber Monday. Up to 60% off on everything ends Tuesday 30th November.
Advertisement
What should I shop for in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale?
Honestly, the Lovehoney Black Friday sale always has us filling our shopping carts. This year we have certain sex toys pinned to the top of our wish lists. This includes the bestselling Womanizer x Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator (which often earns five-star reviews), Lovense Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator (to spice up long-distance relationships) and Womanizer x Lovehoney InsideOut Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator (for dual clitoral and G-spot stimulation).
shop 4 products
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.