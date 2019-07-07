What is your most sentimental item?

Coming from India, where we used to live with our parents, we had a lot of memories with us. One thing which was common between me and my husband’s childhood was this table where we used to sit down and eat. So you actually sit down on the floor and eat, that’s one of the Indian traditions. So we thought, rather than going to Ikea and just buying another dining table, why don’t we make our own dining table. We actually made a replica of that table we had in our childhood. It’s something we made with our own hands. So that’s definitely the most sentimental item for us, the dining table. We went Chip and Joanna on it.