These Are Now The Most Popular Places To Rent In London

Hammersmith and Fulham is now London's most popular rental hotspot, new research has found.
The west London borough saw a 67% surge in rental enquiries year-on-year, taking it from the capital's 10th most popular place to rent to number one.
Proptech rental service Home Made analysed 13,000 rental enquiries in August and September of this year, then ranked each London borough according to the total number of enquiries it attracted.
Another west London borough, Ealing, placed second, followed by Camden in north London, Kensington and Chelsea in west London and Tower Hamlets in east London.
Home Made's CEO and founder Asaf Navot said the results suggest that "COVID is radically reshaping the London rental market". Indeed, 64% of enquiries analysed showed renters were considering relocating to a completely different neighbourhood.
The growing popularity of boroughs such as Hammersmith and Fulham and Tower Hamlets – home to Bethnal Green, Wapping and Whitechapel – could in part reflect the fact that many Londoners are expecting to work from home for the foreseeable future.
Just as some city dwellers have seized this opportunity to move to the coast or a peaceful country village, some Londoners appear to be eyeing a move to a borough where they'll find more on their doorstep.
Parts of the capital where there are plenty of local amenities including independent shops and cafes are likely to be particularly appealing now that many Londoners are travelling into the city centre less often.
Falling rents in some parts of the capital could also be encouraging renters to consider moving to a borough they might not have considered in the past.
Check out the top ten rental hotspots in the capital below.
1. Hammersmith and Fulham (67% increase in enquiries year-on-year)
2. Ealing (25% decrease)
3. Camden (34% increase)
4. Kensington and Chelsea (29% increase)
5. Tower Hamlets (26% increase)
6. Hackney (24% decrease)
7. Lewisham (71% decrease)
8. Wandsworth (38% decrease)
9. Greenwich (49% decrease)
10. Kingston upon Thames (9% decrease)
