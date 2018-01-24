14 Incredible London Love Stories To Thaw Your Cold Heart

The rest of the world has it all wrong. They see us Brits as buttoned-up and more reserved than romantic. But, they're forgetting that this is the land of Jane Austen and Richard Curtis. We gave the world Romeo and Juliet, Elizabeth and Darcy, Lady Mary and Matthew, Will and Kate, Tim and Dawn, Ricky and Bianca. We gave them Hugh Grant rom-coms, for crying out loud. Show some respect, guys.
Seeing as it's almost Valentine's Day, we decided to right the ship and showcase the most lovey-dovey, fascinating relationships — some real, some fictional — our fair capital has to offer. Feel free to refer to this list the next time you're downing martinis and writing off romance in a post-breakup fit. True love may not be just one Tinder swipe away — you never know, though! — but trust us, it's out there.