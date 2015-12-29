The Little Black Dress or LBD, synonymous with effortless elegance, is arguably the one wardrobe essential that every woman should own, and though it may have been introduced by Coco Chanel in 1926 in American Vogue, it was really Audrey Hepburn who elevated the must-have item to cult status in Breakfast at Tiffany's in 1961.



From Hepburn's Givenchy gown to Jackie O's loyalty to the LBD, the Versace safety-pin black body con Liz Hurley famously wore to a film premiere in 1994 or the countless versions Kate Moss has donned, the Little Black Dress has become the outfit of choice for some of the most iconic women in (fashion) history.



As New Year's Eve looms and we all do a last-minute panic shop to find the perfect party piece, we've trawled the stores for the best Little Black Dresses out there. When once it was all about skin tight, form-fitting styles (remember when everyone was obsessed with bandage dresses or black mesh c. 2010?!), the new LBD is about a softer silhouette and a slightly grungier yet still girly aesthetic. Click on to find your new favourite frock...