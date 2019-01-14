As it turns out, the company has run up huge, inconceivable debts that Obiagu had managed to keep secret until he fell ill. It quickly becomes apparent that the whole operation will collapse if they don't find a way to pay it back. What follows is a pleasant and heartfelt back and forth between niece and uncle as they try, fail and try again to get on for the sake of the business. There are a few gentle laughs and Instagram caption-worthy proverbs to stumble across, but most of all, enjoy the fact that you'll come out the other side feeling a little bit better about the world, for the first time in your recent Netflix viewing history.