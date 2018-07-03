"I've learned that if there’s a word that’s going to be shunned, and people are going to wither at the level of green-lighting things, it’s the idea of ‘poor.’ Someone can be mercilessly harmed — that’s considered exciting. If someone’s poor, that’s considered heavy," she said. " I deal with that throughout the subject matters that I’m attracted to. Frequently, people are of very limited financial resources. And life is difficult in some of their existences, but I’m still very attracted to how they’re going to survive nonetheless. They seem worthy to me, and [then] I sort of get the sad face, or the emoji where the eyebrows are baffled, like ‘Why?’"