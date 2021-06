But inclusivity is managing to break through in the beauty industry. Although Black beauty brands have always existed, they were on a smaller, less accessible scale for me as a young adult. It wasn’t until renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath launched her namesake beauty brand Pat McGrath Labs in 2015, followed by Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty a few years later, that global acceptance of Black beauty turned a corner. The influence of these two women undeniably urged the beauty industry to improve. I remember seeing the first campaign shots of model Leomie Anderson in Pat’s bold red Mattetrance lipstick and models Ajak Deng and Slick Woods rocking bright Fenty lip colours across their full lips. I felt proud of this beauty display and I could see myself in these images. It filled me with a confidence I hadn’t been in touch with so directly before. Having been inspired by those stunning photos (which will no doubt leave a lasting positive impact on a generation of Black makeup lovers), I’ve since bought several lip shades in bold colours.