How To Wear The Most Popular Colour Of The Year

While purple everything is in, the lighter spectrum of the hue is leading the pack. From lavenders to lilacs, and even pastel violets, Easter-ready purples are proving to be the colour to buy into. It's easy on the eyes, flattering for every skin tone, and has us wondering why we've been stashing these pretty colours away for so long. A peek outside your window might not prove it, but spring has officially sprung. So kick on your kitten heels and get into the season with one of the pretty in purple dresses ahead.