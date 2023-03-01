We share stories of those who invested in their future selves with one pivotal purchase.
Meet Keziah Manluctao, founder of Araw, a small-batch, artisanal ice cream company born during the pandemic. Unfulfilled in her desk job, Keziah decided to explore her lifelong passion for food and invested in an ice cream machine.
Missing the flavours from her home in the Philippines yet unable to fly there, Keziah started to get creative in the kitchen. Looking beyond the usual chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, she turned to her grandmother’s recipes for inspiration, from puto bumbóng (a traditional Filipino rice dessert) to ube halaya (purple yam).
Now, Araw has grown into a fully fledged business with a weekly market stall, various stockists and deliveries around the country. Keziah's ultimate dream? To one day take her business and her ice cream machine back to the Philippines.
“I always try to recreate something that I grew up eating. The ube is my all-time favourite. I learned the process of making it with my grandma, so I think there’s a deeper meaning behind it.” – Keziah
