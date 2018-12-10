The dilemma: You want to head away for the weekend with a bunch of your best mates, but you need it to be affordable. You already learned the hard way that hostels are the worst for big groups and hotels are way out of your price range.
Instead, have a look at one of these insane private houses — which all accommodate at least 20 guests — for about the same per person nightly cost as an Uber trip to the airport. Oh, and these aren't just any properties. We're talking luxe castles and mansions with heated pools, private screening rooms, hot tubs, and most important, privacy. Click ahead for 12 getaway finds.
Note: Prices reflect the most current information available, and may be subject to change. Some rentals may require a minimum stay. Refer to the original listings for more information.