“The one thing that I find that most runners do wrong is that they only run,” Pedersen adds. “Try to balance each running workout per week with one strength-training session (such as weights or HIIT) or restorative routine (such as yoga or pilates).” Focus on cross-training workouts that utilize lateral and rotational movement patterns not present in running, and work your core as well as your legs, he explains. And, of course, if the pain persists or is really intense, check in with your doctor.