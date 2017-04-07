Advice On Managing People From Apple & Google Boss

It was there that she had her first revelation about how to be a good manager: “The team and I were out in the woods outside Moscow, in the pouring rain, under a tarp drinking vodka” she tells me, “I thought – what in the world am I doing here? And as we started talking they had a lot of questions for me. When we got to the end of the bottle of vodka it became clear that the main question was: If everything went to hell in Russia, would I help them and their families get out? It was like a bolt of lightning. I realised then that the thing that made a difference as a manager, was that I cared personally about these people working for me. That I gave a damn.”