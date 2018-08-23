The Kardashians’ Star Signs Are Eerily On Point

Here at Refinery29, we don’t like forcing the signs of the Zodiac to fit any kind of preexisting mould. It goes without saying that not all Geminis are gossips and some Capricorns actually know how to relax. But, even if these stereotypes of the signs are by and large overblown, we can still learn a lot about a person from their astrological identity. Case in point: The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are dead ringers for their respective signs — and not in the ways you’d expect.
Stay with us here: Kourtney, Kim, and the rest of the gang have very big personalities. If there ever was a group of people whose signs you could probably guess, it’s them. And, even if you’re more of a Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewer than a stargazer, learning a little more about these sisters’ signs may add a whole new layer to your viewing experience.
Ahead, take a closer look at the signs of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters (and their matriarch, Kris Jenner, whose reputation as the "fourth Kardashian sister" has secured her a place on our list, too). You just might discover a new signmate.