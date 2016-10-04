

Is it quite rare to be a girl in kickboxing?

Quite a lot of girls do kickboxing, but not a lot of the girls do full contact fighting. And even fewer are as successful as I am.



I know you’ve been fighting lots of boys too, how is that?

Fighting boys is not the easiest thing in the world to do. There are not a lot of girls that will step through the ropes with a boy and even fewer that can win. I must say though it is just as difficult for boys to step in the ring with a girl, it’s a difficult situation for them to be in. If they win they have beaten a girl but when I beat them they can get ribbed by their friends.



I remember you saying that some boys won’t fight you because you’re a girl?

Boys are always in a difficult situation when fighting a girl, but to be honest I think most use the fact I’m a girl to their advantage to make sure they don’t have to fight me.

