After lunch it’s back to training. “My second session tends to be met cons” she says. For the uninitiated, ‘met cons’ is short for ‘metabolic conditioning workouts’. These are basically super duper high-intensity, short workouts which amp up your metabolism and help you burn fat rapidly. “After that,” she continues, “I’ll maybe do some kind of gymnastics or technique.” For you and me, there’s always that one thing at the gym that we put off doing because, well, it’s boring. For Katrín though, that’s not the case. “I like everything!” she says, and from her face I don't doubt that she genuinely means this. “Some things I like because I’m good at them – like you might give me a workout that’s like kettlebell snatching and I’ll be like, ‘Yeah okay, I'm really good at this!’ But then you might give me a workout like muscle-ups and I’ll be like, ‘Okay this is my opportunity to get better’. So I like everything for different reasons – some because I’ll be good at it and some because it will challenge me.”