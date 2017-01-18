Katrín, from Iceland, is the reigning women’s champ of the CrossFit Games – a title she’s held for two years now (she’s the second woman to accomplish this) – and, as you’d expect for someone in pretty much the best physical condition possible, her lifestyle looks a little bit different from yours… Here’s her average day. “I wake up anywhere between, like 6:20 and 7am," Katrín says when we meet during a brief trip to the UK recently. "I really like slow mornings. I like to wake up and cook breakfast and I always start my day with a big glass of water. I have two egg whites and then add normally a pepper or another kind of vegetable to the egg scramble. With that I have oatmeal and banana and then I have coffee with half-and-half in, kind of like cream.” With that slow morning comes a bit of time before training. Katrín uses this to catch up on things. “I love sitting down to just read – any sports psychology or whatever I’m interested in at the time.”