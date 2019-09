Kate Middleton Just Got A Surprising New Tattoo

File this under things we thought we’d never see: a seven-months pregnant Kate Middleton getting body art by a teenage art student. Shocking? Yes, but according to a report by The Mirror , that’s exactly what went down this week as the Duchess of Cambridge visited a music and arts centre in Sunderland. Now, before you truly freak, the art was done with henna ink — a technique that doesn’t puncture the skin and will flake off in a matter of days. But our inner body art lover is impressed by the fact that the royal chose to have a floral design stamped so prominently on her right hand, no matter how temporary.