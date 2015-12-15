The Only Exercise You Need To Stay Fit This Winter

3. Be Mindful Of Impact

"There's no way to get around the impact on the balls of the feet," says Liles, who adds that "you'll become adjusted to it with continued training." Be sure to wear supportive (and not too heavy) shoes when jumping rope. "It's important, with any workout regimen, to be mindful of potential imbalances or injuries," Liles advises. With a skipping rope, you should pay special attention to any tightness, tension, or pain in the feet, ankles, and knees — as well as the wrists, which do a lot of work by constantly turning the rope. If you have any old or recent injuries in those areas, take special care with warming them up, and, as ever, stop if you feel any pain. The discomfort and tiredness that come with vigorous exercise are to be expected. Pain is not.