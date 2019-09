The Only Exercise You Need To Stay Fit This Winter

Skipping has a reputation for being associated with professional athletes, American Psychos , and other hardcore fitness folk like Liles (I'm pretty sure he has an 18-pack ). But he affirms that "it can be modified or progressed for all levels." That said, even if you already have decent cardio stamina and leg strength, you might find yourself getting tired faster than you would on the treadmill or bike. And if you're a fitness newbie, you might feel winded right from the start. Either way, it's normal — and it won't always be this hard. Feeling so instantly challenged can make you feel like a failure, but remember that skipping is different from most of the physical movements we do during the day. It's a new challenge for everyone, no matter their fitness level. So, don't be discouraged by that voice in your head screaming, This sucks! Can't we just watch Netflix?