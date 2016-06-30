Welcome to Refinery29's home of all things coming to the big screen near you this July. It's our usual instalment of all the choicest flicks running over the next four weeks.



Because the cinema is basically Netflix but you look more social because you have to actually leave the house, we thought we'd also give you some SparkNotes so you can look super cultured as you lure your housemates to join you in your new life off the sofa.



Whether you're trying to impress your new love interest or you're attempting to broaden your filmic repertoire beyond Mean Girls and White Chicks, here are the films that are worth the £10+ fee. Kinda.



*We can not be held accountable for any dud-date movie choices.

