This Is The Age Most Brits Achieve Job Satisfaction

The average British employee doesn't achieve job satisfaction until they're 45, according to new research.
Job website Indeed found that by this point in their career, the average Brit will have had eight jobs and four significant setbacks such as a boss they don't get on with or a redundancy to bounce back from.
The research follows a recent report by the Resolution Foundation which revealed that women are spending longer at work than they did a decade ago. Another study has highlighted the fact that for many of us, a more flexible approach to working life is the future.
Indeed's UK managing director, Bill Richards, said the relatively late age we tend to achieve job satisfaction reflects "the successes and setbacks" we'll probably have experienced along the way.
“We learn from these experiences, so [we] have a clearer idea of what it is we want from a role – whether it’s salary-focused, flexible hours or social purpose," he added. "We know what will make us happy and have built up the confidence to get ourselves there, even if that means taking a few risks along the way.”
Interestingly, the research also found that that nearly half of millennials – people aged between 25 and 38 – measure success according to whether they've achieved a higher salary than their friends. Around a third of people aged between 18 and 24 said the same thing.
Given that on average, people in their 20s spend more than 30% of their income on rent, it's perhaps not totally surprising that they place a premium on their pay packet.
