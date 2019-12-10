But I also believe that Jeremy Corbyn is a flawed, weak leader who most likely doesn't treat anti-Semitism that seriously. Over and over again his attitude seems to have been that multiple allegations of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party are a wasp at his picnic and getting in the way of more important things. Some people I speak to seem to have that attitude (Jewish and non), that we should vote for Labour to unseat the Tories because that's most important. I feel angry at the attitude that British Jews are just supposed to accept a certain amount of anti-Semitism and I feel so unbelievably scared. There's been some coverage of the extra security Jewish MPs need, but I don't think most British people know that almost all synagogues have trained security staff on guard during services or that Jewish community centres need metal detectors so they can scan people's bags for bombs on entry in case of attacks. My dad had to change my grandfather's funeral plans because people were breaking into Jewish cemeteries to smash headstones with sledgehammers. I get the feeling that to many Britons who maybe don't know many Jewish people, anti-Semitism is an abstract concept that has to do with the Holocaust, the Israeli government and maybe some 'jokes' about big noses. To me though, the natural consequence of anti-Semitism is living every day with the constant threat of hatred, abuse and violence. Knowing all that, seeing the leader of a political party sending the message that a bit of anti-Semitism is something which we all just have to live with for the greater good is terrifying and I am scared that voting for Labour sends the message that the safety of my family and my community isn't that important.