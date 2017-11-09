Tell us about your village. Who helps raise your kids: It does take a village to raise a child. I have always believed that the more people who love your children, the better. It takes effort to create a close knit family. The foundation of my village starts with the man I created a family with. There is great truth to the idea that the person you choose to make a life with can either bring you up or take you down. I got really lucky when I married Scott. My husband is my greatest protector and my biggest supporter. My village also includes grandparents, aunts and uncles, best girlfriends, and god parents. To be a strong woman, I learned from two exceptional role models, my mum, Janet, and my mother-in-law, Mariita. They started their own businesses, were devoted wives and mothers, and they play a very important role in my life and the lives of their grandchildren.