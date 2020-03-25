5 Delicious Italian Recipes To Make This Week That Don’t Involve Meat

In times of uncertainty, one of the greatest comforts we can turn to is food. If you're working from home (as many of us are), the process of preparing a meal can be a way of soothing anxieties, as well as a source of nourishment. And of all the world cuisines, Italian is arguably one of the most comforting.
With that in mind, we've pulled some of our favourite recipes from The Vegetarian Silver Spoon, published by Phaidon, which contains over 200 vegetarian and vegan recipes that celebrate home cooking.
As people (hopefully) stop stockpiling and we adjust to our new normal for the foreseeable, find joy in planning a day to make a sourdough starter, put on a soothing spiced carrot soup or make your own gnocchi. At times like these, we all deserve good food.