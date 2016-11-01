Training For IronMan, Part 1

How do you feel competing against men?

I did a duathlon last September – which is where you take the swim out, so just run, cycle, run. It was torrential rain and there were hailstones at one point. It is predominantly men who do these things – not marathons – but there are more men in triathlons and obviously IronMan is called Iron MAN. So at this duathlon, going up these massive hills on my bike in those conditions, I noticed I was overtaking so many men, I think because of the strength in my legs. Then it got to the run at the end and so many men were stopping and walking, but I still had the endurance to go and I did the run really quickly, and three men came up to me at the end saying, ‘I don’t know how you did that’ and that made me feel amazing. I’m quite obvious because of my tattoos – and when I finished the San Francisco marathon, a man came up to me saying, ‘I was really close behind you the whole way and you helped me keep going’.