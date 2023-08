How To Pack & Prepare For An International Music Festival (That’s Also Your Summer Holiday)

When we went to Primavera in 2022, the festival coincided with my friend’s birthday. Perfect, we thought. We can celebrate with sangria and tapas at the beach during the day and then out at the festival in the evening! That was until my friend realised her passport had almost expired. She got a slot for an emergency passport but the appointment was in Glasgow — and we live in London. Overall my friend had to shell out £50 for the flight up there and £155 for the fast-track passport renewal . Moral of the story: Double-check that your passport is valid for European travel, especially since the rules changed when the UK left the EU. Most EU countries now require your passport to have been issued less than 10 years before you are due to enter the country and to expire at least three months after the date you return home. You can check the travel advice (and up-to-date COVID information) for your country here