How To Pack & Prepare For An International Music Festival (That’s Also Your Summer Holiday)

Even if you’re heading back to a hotel room with charging points at the end of the day, a battery pack is a festival must. You’ll likely be using your phone for everything, from taking pictures and videos to paying for food and following the festival map, so your battery will probably deplete far quicker than usual (yet another reason to write down all the important info about where you’re staying. You don’t want to be stuck in the middle of nowhere, at night, with a dead phone and without the address of your Airbnb!). I've taken this Anker power bank to Primavera and two Glastonburys and it hasn't failed me yet.