Rather than using small items of furniture, go for fewer pieces in larger dimensions; running generously proportioned rugs underneath legs will prevent your furniture from looking as though its perched along the edges of the room. As with the walls, a stripy rug can look modern yet timeless and elongate the space – just don’t have stripes on both walls and floor at the same time. Leggy furniture or semi-transparent accessories and fittings can aid the feeling of light and space and will be less obstructive than solid pieces; this goes for kitchens and bathrooms, too, where wall-hung base units or sanitary-ware allow the eye to see right to the edges of the room. Be bold but restrained with accessories; by organising them into cohesive, structured displays, you’ll create attention-grabbing areas without overcrowding surfaces and making things look cluttered.