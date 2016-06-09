Instagram is often accused of being a playground for vanity and self-promotion, so it’s easy to forget that the social media platform that spawned an entirely new career (#spon) can also be used for some good.
Now Instagram are drawing attention to those trying to make a difference by celebrating the UK’s growing community of female visual storytellers with an exhibition. #MyStoryUK drawS together 24 women, including illustrators, activists and entrepreneurs, and features their photos in a new show alongside their words.
Amanda Kelso, Instagram’s Director of Community, said: “Instagram is a place where people come together to find inspiration, connect through shared interests and experience the world through images and videos. MyStoryUK is about celebrating this inspiring community of women. We hope that by sharing their stories, others will be inspired to share theirs too.”
Here you will find names you might already be familiar with, such as the plus-sized model and activist Iskra Lawrence, as well as women you probably won’t have come across before, including the cyclist Jools Walker.
While they might lack Kardashian-levels of followers, they are all striving to change the world a little. One post at a time.
The Instagram #MyStoryUK pop-up exhibition opens 9 - 10 June.
Unit London, 147-149 Wardour St, London W1F 8WD. Entry is free.
Now Instagram are drawing attention to those trying to make a difference by celebrating the UK’s growing community of female visual storytellers with an exhibition. #MyStoryUK drawS together 24 women, including illustrators, activists and entrepreneurs, and features their photos in a new show alongside their words.
Amanda Kelso, Instagram’s Director of Community, said: “Instagram is a place where people come together to find inspiration, connect through shared interests and experience the world through images and videos. MyStoryUK is about celebrating this inspiring community of women. We hope that by sharing their stories, others will be inspired to share theirs too.”
Here you will find names you might already be familiar with, such as the plus-sized model and activist Iskra Lawrence, as well as women you probably won’t have come across before, including the cyclist Jools Walker.
While they might lack Kardashian-levels of followers, they are all striving to change the world a little. One post at a time.
The Instagram #MyStoryUK pop-up exhibition opens 9 - 10 June.
Unit London, 147-149 Wardour St, London W1F 8WD. Entry is free.