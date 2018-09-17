Instagram Accounts That'll Help You Save Money

Struggling a little in your quest to save money because you can't stop spending it? It's totally understandable.
See, social media is full of temptation. From influencers encouraging you to buy products, to targeted ads showing you clothes and beauty bits that the internet knows you like, it's a wonder you've got any money left at all.
So how about filling your feed with stuff that encourages you to save money? There are plenty of Instagram accounts out there based on saving, getting free stuff and good deals, and we've collected a few of our favourites together here to get you started.
Are we missing any? Let us know your favourite money-saving accounts in the comments.