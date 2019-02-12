Granted, many of Khalifa's experiences are likely to be a condensed view of a particular tier of Saudi society, but the people she meets on the way speak volumes about a lifestyle that seems to be growing. At a friend's magazine launch party, Khalifa notes that there are some women "in crop tops smoking up a storm". She visits someone who tells her about a mixed-sex running club that had only recently been set up. Scrolling through social media she sees local young women behaving far more openly than those she meets while out shopping. She also says the generation coming up probably has a lot to do with the current pace of change but will perhaps also come to affect the contrasting perceptions of what it's really like to be a young woman over there. "I kind of feel like the world is so much more open with social media and everything but I feel that we don’t take time to understand each other," Khalifa notes.