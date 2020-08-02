This Influencer PA Job Advert Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

A job advert for a personal assistant to a "well known celebrity/influencer with 10+ million followers" has gone viral because of its outrageous demands.
The advert was shared on Twitter by New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz and has been retweeted more than 3,000 times.
It begins by stating that the successful applicant "must be able to remain calm, rational and hardworking at all times" while balancing a wide-ranging variety of tasks including cleaning, cooking and communicating with the influencer's various collaborators.
Though the advert is for a part-time role which might transition into a full-tome one, it states that the successful applicant "will have to answer your phone/be on call almost 24/7".
The successful applicant can expect to be on the client's property "for around eight hours a day" and "must keep all emotion/private life matters completely away from this world".
In addition to showing no emotion, the applicant "must remain sober yet social and inviting in very high profile environments" and cannot "be [or] seem driven by fame".
The successful applicant will also be expected to "wake the client each day with coffee, [their] schedule and other requests" and will "constantly be letting maids, makeup artists, editors, stylists etc enter the home/office".
They will also be required to "organise and pack/unpack [the] client's bags constantly".
"Actual work hours will be flexible," the advert adds, "but generally expect to be with the client at all times". It states plainly that there will be "minimal time off".
The advert does not specify the identity of the influencer, but it does note that the successful applicant must live "40-60 minutes away from Los Angeles", so presumably it's someone based in the L.A. area.
The full-time salary for the role is $25,000-$30,000, which is roughly £19,000-£23,000.
One person tweeted in response to the advert: "Having lasted all of 3 weeks as a personal assistant to a Devil Wears Prada-esque “designer” (i.e. Instagrammer) in NYC...I am getting PTSD flashbacks from reading this job description."