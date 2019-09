"I Had An Indian Bridal Shower — But My Fiancé & I Are Not Indian"

Her partner initially thought the idea of having an Indian wedding was "ridiculous." After all, both of them are Chinese-American and do not have any Indian heritage. In a time where music festival-goers are decried for appropriating bindis and henna as a fashion statement, this is a delicate path to tread. "Kevin said because we aren't Indian, it wouldn’t make sense for us to copy the traditions, such as wearing saris and having a sangeet — a ceremony where friends and family do choreographed dances for the couple," Hu said. "And I do agree — but what I really wanted was to take elements of what I experienced and carry it over to my own wedding."