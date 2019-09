If You Read Your Horoscope, Then You Need One Of These Right Now

So, the planetary placements you observe in an inception chart for the day that you bought your first apartment, for example, can indicate how that decision (and the apartment itself) will fit into your life overall. Since this chart marks an important development in your domestic life, you may want to look for placements in Cancer and the fourth house , both of which are commonly associated with the home and hearth. If you find that Venus is in Cancer , that could suggest you'll find a true sense of comfort and safety in this apartment — and you may live there for a long time.