How I Became Obsessed With Reading Online Reviews

But it’s not just about helping others. "Two years ago I went through a lengthy legal process after my ex-partner started stalking me. He is now in prison but that whole thing robbed five years of my life, and in that time I came to rely on delivered goods when I was too afraid to leave the house. Countless times I received something that just didn't live up to my expectations and every time, on top of everything else, it took a very real emotional toll on me. I spend about 20 minutes writing my reviews, I try to be as specific as possible and I keep the thought of my own emotional state (as was) in the back of my mind. If I can take just a little stress away from someone, then it is worth it."