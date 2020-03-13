Waxing like this is best done every four weeks or so – the longer you leave it beyond that point, the more painful it may be as the hair is longer. You can always take a couple of paracetamol beforehand if you’re worried about the ouch factor. Honestly, find the right waxer and it’s not so arduous. I’m not going to say it’s painless, but sessions with Vanya are incredibly speedy and the part that does hurt is over in the blink of an eye – you should never come away sore. It takes under 10 minutes, and you’re smooth for weeks. Sure, it’s not perfect, but it works for me. Maybe it’ll work for you, too!