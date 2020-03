But you clearly do want to remove some of your hair, and that’s cool. I can help you with that. Facts: A bikini wax is removing what would otherwise be visible when you’re wearing a bikini. A Brazilian wax is everything off save a little strip of hair. A Hollywood is everything off. Both a Brazilian and a Hollywood will probably involve you either turning onto your front or holding your legs up briefly so the back of you can also be waxed. It’s pretty undignified but if you have a good waxer, you really will stop feeling that way fairly quickly. A good waxer will be professional, unflappable and friendly, and they will see so many bottomless women every single day that what you’re working with down there is the least of their worries.