Some people invest in nice bedlinen, explains Maria. "Just because you don’t own your house doesn’t mean you can’t have a good night’s sleep and then wake up in the morning and go out into the world and be your best self." When it came to privacy, Maria told of people fulfilling that need by taking themselves to the park and sitting with earphones in. Yes, there may be people around, but the anonymity the park affords is far more private than if you're living in a busy household. "For some people, 'my home begins at my front door'," Dr Alison Blunt, co-director of Queen Mary University's Centre for Studies of Home, told the researchers. "For other people, 'my sense of home begins when I am within this area, around the estate within which I live'. It’s that sense of a wider, more expansive notion of home." That reason you feel more "safe" and secure as soon as you turn onto your road? It's because you're "home".