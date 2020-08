This is a practice often invoked in BDSM and in foreplay, which generally uses hot or cold items or liquids to stimulate arousal. "When temperature play is negotiated and consented to, the brain starts preparing for a sexy and exciting experience, and basically puts nerve endings in the body — erogenous zones, but also everywhere else — on high alert for new sensations," Dulcinea Pitagora, a sex therapist known as the Kink Doctor previously told Refinery29 . There are tons of ways to go about temperature play — you can use ice cream, popsicles, melted chocolate or hot wax (make sure it’s specifically made to be used during sex and your not just pouring out an old scented candle on your partner ). But during the days where it’s roasting and even your A/C isn’t doing the trick, you may want to skip the heat and go straight to the cooling sensations.