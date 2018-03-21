How To Style Your Jeans Like A Fashion Pro

Long gone are the days when a pair of jeans was just a pair of jeans. Now available in countless styles, from cigarette to wide leg, and a plethora of washes and colours, our trusty denim has become so much more than a wardrobe staple. In their many guises, jeans are often the backbone of many a stylish outfit – a message that shone through on the catwalks of Spring/Summer 2018.
We may be stating the blatantly obvious here but there's no such thing as having too many pairs of jeans. So with this more-is-more mantra in mind, we're coveting every style of jean that Uniqlo stocks this spring. Each of their five different styles is on-trend, wearable and versatile and comes in a range of different washes – and with prices starting at £24.90, choosing just the one pair will be nigh on impossible.
While a great pair of jeans is always sublime when paired with the perfect tee, Uniqlo's denim collection lends itself to pretty much every trend that SS18 has to offer. So don't settle for the same outfit day after day; read on for five looks guaranteed to raise your spring style game.