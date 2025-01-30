I Was Always The Late Friend — Until I Was Confronted About It

Something changed though, after my friend had a mild and necessary go at me. What would it be like to try and cram less in, allow for better time planning, and be late from time to time due to public transport rather than because of my own uselessness? For any of my friends reading this with a raised eyebrow, I’ll admit I’m still late to house events. If you invite me round for dinner, pre drinks, or just to chill with a film, I will still be late and text ahead asking to push the time back by half an hour. That feels less problematic though if the friend is just chilling at home anyway. But to meet at a venue somewhere, now that I’ve worked on and come leaps and bounds.