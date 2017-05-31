How To Be A Top Etsy Seller

Entrepreneurship can be contagious. When you see how other people take a personal passion or skill and turn it into income-generating work, you might begin to wonder how to do the same with your own interests or hobbies. For many women, Etsy is a great place to start out.
According to the company, 87% of their 1.7 million sellers identify as women, and 63% of sellers on the platform are under the age of 45. Close to a third of Etsy-preneurs say that their work on the site is their sole occupation but, overall, 49% of sellers use the income they make to pay for household expenses, including utility bills and rent.
Curious about how you can get started? Here are tips from six successful women on the platform about how to make it work for you.