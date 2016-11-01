News flash: There are a little less than nine weeks until 2017. And it is totally possible to save four figures before then — without sacrificing socialising, travel plans, or Thanksgiving-eve catch-up cocktails with your out-of-town besties.



Here, our 29 best tips to save. Use one or use them all to have extra cash left over to spend on gifts, travel, or an amazing NYE celebration. The idea is to cut the little stuff you won’t miss out of your life, apply smart savings hacks to your everyday routine, and strategically spend on the things you need. Some tips will only save you a pound or two, and some (like taking £15 out of your account every single day) will lead you to the big £1,000 in one step.



However you decide to save, one thing's certain: You're going to have more money than you do currently, which is always a good thing.