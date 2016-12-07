Turns out, there's a built-in Christmas gift in the corporate calendar come December. Thanks to a more relaxed office environment, company parties with HR-approved booze, and the carte blanche opportunity to reach out to pretty much anyone via a "season's greetings!" card, the festive period is pretty much made for networking.



We know, we know. "Networking" sounds so corporate and out of place during the one time of the year when even your boss says it's okay to chill out. But when you do it right, networking requires minimal effort and can pay off in the form of client recommendations, career tips, and potential promotions down the road. And best of all: It's just adding a tiny bit of focus to the stuff you're already doing this time of year. So break out the bubbly and get ready for holiday-party season to pay off big time.