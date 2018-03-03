Ever have those days when you feel totally useless? No? Oh! Okay. Um…me neither. What about when you’re super busy at work or at home, do you suddenly get really distracted by the spectre of a full-on apocalypse hurtling towards mankind? Then you feel a sad sense of paralysis and you reach for the Hobnobs/Instagram or whatever it is you need to blank out and get through the day? Well, I’ve got just what you need. I’m not talking about biscuits or social media, I’m talking about badass women who take action, pick a cause, get out there and do what they can, when they can. These women do the right thing, even when their plates are full. I’ve never felt better since talking to them about what they do, in the little time they have to spare, to actually, properly, save the world.